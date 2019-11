LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Monday it had made public the environmental, social and governance-related ratings of more than 2,800 companies.

MSCI said it would release data on more companies in 2020, taking the total number of companies with public data to 7,500.

MSCI gives companies a rating from triple-A to triple-C based on their exposure to ESG risks and their management of them relative to similar companies.