NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc on Tuesday said it would add several onshore Chinese stocks to its closely watched and widely duplicated emerging-markets index.

As part of its semi-annual review, the financial data company said it would add S.F. Holding Co Ltd, 360 Security Technology Inc and China Shipbuilding Industry Corp to the indexes. MSCI has been broadening exposure to stocks traded onshore in the country to its indexes. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)