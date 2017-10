Sept 28 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc appointed Jay McNamara as global head of real estate and a member of its executive team.

McNamara, who joined MSCI in 2002, currently leads the client coverage team in the Americas and will be succeeded by Jeremy Baskin, who joins from AXA Rosenberg Equities.

MSCI also named Ken O‘Brien head of client coverage for EMEA. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)