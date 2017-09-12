Charles Oakley sues MSG, Dolan over removal from game, aftermath

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley on Tuesday filed a defamation lawsuit against Madison Square Garden Co, MSG Networks Inc and their executive chairman, James Dolan, in connection with the forcible removal of the former National Basketball Association star from a Knicks game in February.

Oakley’s complaint filed in Manhattan federal court also alleges libel, slander, false imprisonment and other claims. He is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and other remedies. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)