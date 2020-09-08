Westlaw News
Medicare Secondary Payer Act allows ‘downstream’ contractors to sue – 11th Circuit

Sept 8 - In a case of first impression on the scope of the Medicare Secondary Payer Act, a federal appeals court on Friday revived several lawsuits by two collection agencies against Ace American Insurance, Auto-Owners Insurance and its affiliates, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance, and Travelers Casualty and Surety.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated rulings by two lower-court judges in Florida, who found the collection agencies had no right to sue under the MSP Act because their assignments were from “downstream” contractors, rather than from Medicare or Medicare Advantage Organizations.

