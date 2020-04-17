Westlaw News
April 17, 2020 / 6:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

M&T Bank can remain trustee of charitable trust despite bank merger - U.S. appeals court

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort by individual trustees of a student loan charitable trust to remove without cause M&T Bank as corporate trustee, despite claiming a bank merger gave them that right.

In a 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said M&T’s status as a “successor fiduciary” under Maryland law did not make it a “successor corporate trustee” subject to removal without cause.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3coTjkE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below