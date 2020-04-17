M&T Bank can remain trustee of charitable trust despite bank merger - U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort by individual trustees of a student loan charitable trust to remove without cause M&T Bank as corporate trustee, despite claiming a bank merger gave them that right.

In a 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said M&T’s status as a “successor fiduciary” under Maryland law did not make it a “successor corporate trustee” subject to removal without cause.

