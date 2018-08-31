FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 1:00 AM / a few seconds ago

Ex-Wilmington Trust executives lose bids for acquittals, new trials

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

By Jonathan Stempel A federal judge on Thursday rejected requests by four former Wilmington Trust Co executives to void their convictions for concealing the bank’s deteriorating condition from regulators and investors in 2009 and 2010, or else grant new trials.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, said former President Robert Harra, Chief Financial Officer David Gibson, Controller Kevyn Rakowski and Chief Credit Officer William North did not show that their May 3 convictions went against the weight of the evidence or deprived them of due process.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PQrAPt

