Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial

May 3 (Reuters) - Four former Wilmington Trust Co executives were convicted on Thursday of U.S. charges that they concealed from regulators the amount of troubled loans still on the bank’s books after the 2008 financial crisis, prosecutors said.

The verdict by a federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware, came in one of the few criminal cases in which federal prosecutors sought to hold top executives at a well-known financial company accountable for conduct tied to the crisis.

The former Wilmington executives are President Robert Harra, Chief Financial Officer David Gibson, Controller Kevyn Rakowski and Chief Credit Officer William North.

Wilmington Trust is now owned by M&T Bank Corp. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)