M&T Bank settles lawsuit over homeowners' forced insurance

New York-based M&T Bank and a unit of New York-based insurance company Assurant have agreed to pay $4.7 million to settle a nationwide class action accusing them of making illegal profits on insurance homeowners were forced to buy when their own coverage lapsed.

The settlement, which was disclosed on Tuesday in a motion in New Jersey federal court seeking preliminary approval of the deal, resolves a 2017 lawsuit alleging that the defendants profited from a kickback scheme when they arranged “force-placed” insurance for homeowners. The costs of the kickbacks were passed on to homeowners, inflating the cost of the insurance, the lawsuit said.

