FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
September 12, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Stanley Black & Decker to buy 20 pct stake in MTD for $234 mln

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said on Wednesday it agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in privately held peer MTD Products Inc for $234 million.

The company will also have the option to buy the remaining 80 percent of MTD beginning on July 1, 2021.

MTD, which reported more than $2 billion in revenue last year, makes lawn tractors, trimmers, chain saws, utility vehicles and other outdoor power tools. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.