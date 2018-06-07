FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bosnia's m:tel lowers 2017 dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, June 7 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s second-largest telecoms operator m:tel said on Thursday it would pay a dividend from 2017 retained profit of 34.6 million Bosnian marka ($20.8 million), down 11.1 percent from a year earlier.

The dividend of 0.070 marka per share, down from 0.079 marka for 2016, will be paid on June 27, the company said in a posting on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE).

Shares of m:tel, which has a market capitalisation of 448.9 million marka, were up 0.33 percent at 0.91 marka on the BLSE at 1155 GMT.

The company posted a net profit of 7.4 million marka in the first quarter of 2018, down 33 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 0.6 percent to 103 million marka.

($1 = 1.662 Bosnian marka)

Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely

