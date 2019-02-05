MTG Q4 core profit just beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swedish media group MTG posted on Tuesday a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said its plans to split the company were on track.

Adjusted operating profit was 568 million Swedish crowns ($62.4 million) against a year-ago 478 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters survey with three analysts of 556 million.

The firm decided last year to split in two and list the Nordic TV business, NENT, on the stock exchange, after Danish telecoms company TDC dropped a planned $2.5 billion takeover of the business.