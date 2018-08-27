Ex-head of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox disputes U.S. court jurisdiction

(Reuters) -

Lawyers for Mark Karpeles, former head of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, have asked a federal judge in Chicago to dismiss a fraud lawsuit against him over the Tokyo-based exchange’s losses, saying the court lacks jurisdiction.

In a motion on Friday, the lawyers said the Mt. Gox customers suing Karpeles did not show that he had sufficient contacts in Illinois or did enough business there to justify asserting jurisdiction over him. He is a French citizen living in Japan.

