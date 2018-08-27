FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 27, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-head of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox disputes U.S. court jurisdiction

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Lawyers for Mark Karpeles, former head of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, have asked a federal judge in Chicago to dismiss a fraud lawsuit against him over the Tokyo-based exchange’s losses, saying the court lacks jurisdiction.

In a motion on Friday, the lawyers said the Mt. Gox customers suing Karpeles did not show that he had sufficient contacts in Illinois or did enough business there to justify asserting jurisdiction over him. He is a French citizen living in Japan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LwYbWX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.