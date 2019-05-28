Technology, Media and Telecommunications
S.Africa's MTN to sell interest in Amadeus to HarbourVest for $83 million

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) - South African telecoms company MTN said on Tuesday it would sell its interest in investment fund Amadeus to private equity firm HarbourVest for around 1.2 billion rand ($83 million).

MTN said the sale, which also includes its associated holding in online travel booking website TravelStart, was part of a plan to realise 15 billion rand worth of capital over the next three years, simplify its portfolio and reduce risk.

$1 = 14.4600 rand Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Mark Potter

