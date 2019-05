JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - MTN Group has appointed South Africa’s former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as chairman-designate in a board shake-up, the telecoms provider said on Friday.

Jonas will assume the position of chairman of MTN Group effective on Dec. 15 once Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko steps down, MTN said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)