JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - Mobile network operator MTN Group Ltd said on Monday its subsidiary MTN Dubai sold MTN Cyprus to Monaco Telecom S.A for 260 million euro ($304 million).

The telecoms firm said it would also allow Monaco Telecom to use the MTN brand in Cyprus for up to three years in return for a commercial fee. ($1 = 0.8554 euros) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Sunil Nair)