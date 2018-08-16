FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's MTN has no plans to sell stake in online retailer Jumia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday it has no plans to sell its investment in online shopping platform Jumia.

This comes after Bloomberg reported that MTN is exploring a sale of shares in Jumia and was considering an initial public offering of the online retailer on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange.

“We currently have no plans to dispose of our investment in Jumia in the short term,” MTN Group spokeswoman said in an emailed response to questions.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
