Nigeria's central bank says agreement with MTN ends legal case, resolves dispute -statement

LAGOS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Monday that an agreement reached with MTN over allegations that the South African company illegally repatriated $8.1 billion would end legal proceedings and meant the matter had been resolved, it said in a statement.

Earlier, MTN said the matter was resolved and it agreed to make a $53 million payment. Nigeria’s central bank did not refer to a figure but said the sides decided the agreement would “lead to amicable disposal of the pending legal suit between the parties and final resolution of the matter”. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)