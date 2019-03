LAGOS, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms group MTN aims to list its Nigerian unit on the Nigerian Stock Exchange during the first half of 2019 without raising new money from investors immediately, MTN Nigeria said on Thursday.

MTN Nigeria said it would simplify its capital structure prior to the listing.

The Nigerian company said its subscriber base grew to 58 million users in 2018, up 6 million. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)