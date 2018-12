LAGOS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - MTN has resolved a dividend issue in Nigeria and made a $53 million payment, the South African telecoms giant said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday.

It follows a dispute with Nigeria’s central bank in which the west African regulator had accused MTN of illegally transferring $8.1 billion out of the country. MTN denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Jason Neely)