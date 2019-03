ABUJA, March 13 (Reuters) - South African telecoms firm MTN Group Ltd expects its Nigeria unit to list on the local stock exchange “probably more towards April and May,” the unit’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The listing should be no later than halfway through the year, said Ferdi Moolman, chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, speaking to reporters in the commercial capital of Lagos. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Writing by Paul Carsten Editing by Louise Heavens)