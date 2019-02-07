Nigerian court adjourns MTN case until Mar. 26

LAGOS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A judge has adjourned a Lagos court case between South African telecoms firm MTN Group and Nigeria’s attorney general over a $2 billion tax demand until Mar. 26, the court said on Thursday.

MTN faces the demand from the country’s attorney general, a claim which the company has said is without merit. Nigeria handed MTN the tax bill in September, but the company said the attorney general had exceeded his powers in making the demand. (Reporting by Didi Akinyelure; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Jan Harvey)