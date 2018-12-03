Hot Stocks
Nigerian court to hear MTN and attorney general case on Feb 7 - registrar

LAGOS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A Lagos court hearing concerning a dispute between South African telecoms firm MTN Group and Nigeria’s attorney general over a $2 billion tax demand will take place on Feb. 7, a registrar said on Monday.

MTN faces a $2 billion tax demand from the country’s attorney general, a claim which the company has said is without merit. A judge was scheduled to hear the case on Monday but a registrar said the court would not sit and the hearing had been moved to February. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)

