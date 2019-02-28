Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 28, 2019 / 3:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's MTN flags up to 90 pct jump in 2018 profit

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group flagged an as much as 90 percent jump in 2018 earnings on Thursday as the company continues to recover from a regulatory fine in Nigeria.

South Africa-based MTN said headline EPS would likely increase by between 80 percent and 90 percent.

The company agreed in 2016 to pay $1.7 billion over three years to settle a dispute over unregistered SIM cards.

The company is due to report 2018 results on March 7th.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below