UPDATE 1-S. Africa's MTN expects at least twofold jump in first-half earnings

July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group expects at least a twofold rise in its first-half earnings, reflecting the benefits from foreign exchange gains, the company said on Friday.

The country’s largest mobile operator forecast headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be at least 195 cents or 100% higher from a year earlier, representing HEPS of greater than 390 cents for the six months ended June 30.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa.

The telecoms sector has experienced a spike in network data traffic as millions of South Africans were forced to work, school and entertain themselves from home after the government imposed a lockdown from the end of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The company also said that it expects an increase of at least 140% in first-half earnings per share, which includes the benefit from gains on the disposal of the ATC Uganda and ATC Ghana tower joint ventures.