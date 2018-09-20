FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 20, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

MTN shares rise after Nigeria says reviewing information to resolve $8.1 bln dispute

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa’s MTN rose 5 percent on Thursday, after Nigeria’s central bank said on Wednesday that it was reviewing information provided by the telecoms firm and four banks over a dispute on the repatriation of dividends.

“The statement suggests there are some talks going on and the market welcomed the less harsh tone by the Nigerian central bank,” said Ruhan Du Plessis, telecoms analyst at Avior Capital Markets.

“It is looking more likely that MTN will not have to pay back the for amount after all as the market feared. The market has welcomed the progress.”

The central bank on Aug. 29 said it had ordered MTN and the four banks to bring $8.1 billion back into Nigeria that it alleged the telecoms firm sent abroad in breach of foreign exchange regulations. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.