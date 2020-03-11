Chief executive of South Africa's MTN to step down in March next year

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Africa’s largest mobile network by subscribers, MTN Group Ltd, said on Wednesday its group chief executive, Rob Shuter, would step down from his role in March 2021, at the end of a fixed four-year contract.

“The board, led by the chairman, will manage the succession process and expects to conclude this during the year, thus enabling a seamless handover,” the firm said in the statement of its full-year results. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)