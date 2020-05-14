Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2020 / 6:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa's MTN Q1 earnings rise, maintains medium-term guidance

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group reported higher group core earnings for the first quarter of 2020, and maintained its medium-term guidance on Thursday, bucking a corporate trend to withdraw or postpone issuing due to the coronavirus crisis.

Group service revenue for the three-months ended March 31 rose by 11.1% and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped by 15.6%, the mobile operator said in a statement.

Contributing to solid group performance were MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana, which generated strong double-digit service revenue growth. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below