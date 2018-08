JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, reported a 7 percent decline in half-year profit on Wednesday due to a lower contribution from associates and joint ventures.

Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa that excludes certain one-off items, came in at 215 cents in the six months through June compared with 231 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Ed Stoddard)