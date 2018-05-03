FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 3, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's MTN Q1 revenue rises 9 percent, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South African telecoms firm MTN Group reported on Thursday a 9.1 percent rise in its revenue for the quarter to the end of March, sending its shares five percent higher.

Revenue at Africa’s biggest telecoms firm increased due to growth in Nigeria and Ghana, where voice revenue expanded, the company said in a statement.

MTN said its subscribers increased by 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter with net additions of 4.1 million, while the group’s data revenue was up by 26.9 percent.

The group’s share price rose as much as 5.74 percent and later traded up 3.94 percent at 131 rand by 0813 GMT. (Reporting by Nomvelo Chalumbira Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.