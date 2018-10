JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, reported a 1.1 percent rise in quarterly user base on Monday, helped by strong performance in its Nigerian and Ghanaian operations.

MTN said it added 2.5 million subscribers to 225.4 million users in the quarter ended September. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)