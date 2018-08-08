UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN H1 profit falls, sticks FY dividend guidance

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, reported a 7 percent decline in half-year profit on Wednesday due to a lower contribution from associates and joint ventures.

Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa that excludes certain one-off items, came in at 215 cents in the six months through June compared with 231 cents a year earlier.

MTN, a poster child of post-apartheid South African commercial success, said the results were negatively affected by a hefty 66 percent drop to 197 million rand in contributions mainly from its joint venture in Iran and a widening loss in its e-commerce joint venture, Africa Internet Holdings.

MTN is in the middle of a strategic overhaul that includes branching out of basic telecoms services into music streaming, mobile banking and e-commerce and is reviewing its presence in markets where it not a major player.

It sold its tiny Cypriot business last month for 4 billion rand ($300.68 million) to Monaco Telecom, sparking vague talk that other smaller businesses in Liberia, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau were next on the chopping block.

The company declared a dividend of 175 cents per share, and said it was on course to pay out a total of 500 cents for the 2018 financial year. ($1 = 13.3034 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Ed Stoddard)