FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Internet of Things
August 8, 2018 / 5:37 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN H1 profit falls, sticks FY dividend guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, reported a 7 percent decline in half-year profit on Wednesday due to a lower contribution from associates and joint ventures.

Headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa that excludes certain one-off items, came in at 215 cents in the six months through June compared with 231 cents a year earlier.

MTN, a poster child of post-apartheid South African commercial success, said the results were negatively affected by a hefty 66 percent drop to 197 million rand in contributions mainly from its joint venture in Iran and a widening loss in its e-commerce joint venture, Africa Internet Holdings.

MTN is in the middle of a strategic overhaul that includes branching out of basic telecoms services into music streaming, mobile banking and e-commerce and is reviewing its presence in markets where it not a major player.

It sold its tiny Cypriot business last month for 4 billion rand ($300.68 million) to Monaco Telecom, sparking vague talk that other smaller businesses in Liberia, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau were next on the chopping block.

The company declared a dividend of 175 cents per share, and said it was on course to pay out a total of 500 cents for the 2018 financial year. ($1 = 13.3034 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.