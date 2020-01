JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group said on Thursday it has appointed Gordian Kyomukama as chief executive officer of MTN South Sudan effective January 21.

Kyomukama has close to 30 years of experience in the telecoms sector, most of it with MTN, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)