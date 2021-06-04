S.Africa's MTN to bid again for Ethiopia telecoms licence if mobile money included - CEO

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group will bid again for a Ethiopia operating telecom licence in the second round if mobile financial services are included, its CEO said on Friday after losing the first round.
Last month Ethiopia’s telecommunications regulator announced that it awarded one operating licence to a consortium led by Kenya’s Safaricom, Vodafone, and Japan’s Sumitomo.
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tanisha Heiberg
