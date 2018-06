JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - South African police have seized documents from the offices of mobile phone operator MTN Group after Turkey’s Turkcell launched a lawsuit over a disputed Iran licence, MTN said on Tuesday.

Turkcell alleges that the South African mobile company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iran license originally awarded to Turkcell. MTN rejects the allegations. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Edmund Blair)