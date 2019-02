JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecom giant MTN Group said on Friday it has consistently denied there is any credible evidence that it promised former ambassador to Iran Yusuf Saloojee any money or that he accepted money from MTN.

Saloojee was arrested on Thursday over allegations of corruption related to MTN’s mobile phone operating licence in Iran, South African police said on Friday. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Mark Heinrich)