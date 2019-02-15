S.African police arrest ex-ambassador to Iran in MTN Iranian license investigation

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s former ambassador to Iran, Yusuf Saloojee, was arrested on Thursday over allegations of corruption related to telecoms giant MTN’s cell phone operating licence in Iran, South African police said on Friday.

Saloojee allegedly received 1.4 million rand ($100,000) to help facilitate the reversal or cancellation of a license awarded to Turkish mobile operator Turkcell, the police said. The license was subsequently handed to MTN.

MTN did not immediately provide a comment. Reuters could not immediately contact Saloojee or his representative.