MTN Irancell CEO to retire, new boss appointed

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The CEO of MTN Irancell, who has headed the Iranian associate of Africa’s largest mobile operator since its 2005 inception, is to retire, MTN said in a statement on Thursday.

Alireza Ghalambor Dezfouli, who MTN said had been integral in building Irancell into the country’s largest data operator with over 40 million customers, will be replaced by Bijan Abbasi Arand, described in the statement as a “telecommunications expert”. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Joe Brock)