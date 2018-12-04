Nigerian court adjourns case between MTN and central bank to Dec. 12 - judge

LAGOS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Lagos judge on Tuesday adjourned a hearing in an $8.1 billion dispute between South African telecoms firm MTN Group and Nigeria’s central bank until Dec. 12 after lawyers said they wanted to report back on settlement talks.

The central bank has accused the firm of illegally sending $8.1 billion abroad, which MTN has denied. Lawyers for both parties told the court they were in talks to agree a settlement.