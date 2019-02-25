Russia's MTS may present new dividend policy in Q1 -Ifax

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - MTS, Russia’s top mobile phone operator, may present a new dividend policy this quarter but does not plan to reduce its current dividend level, the Interfax news agency cited the company’s CEO as saying on Monday.
The company plans to speed up its move to approve a new dividend policy following investor reaction to news that it is reviewing its public listing structure, the CEO was quoted as saying.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely