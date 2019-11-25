UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS sells Ukrainian unit for $734 mln, to pay special dividend

(Adds details on agreement, CEO comment)

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Ukrainian business to Azerbaijan’s Bakcell LLC for $734 million.

The company also said its board had approved a special dividend of 13.25 roubles ($0.2076) per ordinary share, or 26.5 billion roubles in total.

“Given the small share of our Ukrainian operations in our overall business, we reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling our updated dividend policy and continuing to generate attractive returns for our shareholders,” MTS Chief Executive Officer Alexey Kornya said.

The transfer of shares in VF Ukraine to Bakcell-controlled Telco Solutions and Investments LLC is expected to complete shortly, MTS said in a statement.