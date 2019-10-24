Corrections News
CORRECTED-Ukraine allows Azerbaijan's Bakcell to buy Vodafone Ukraine

(Corrects spelling to Vodafone)

KIEV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s anti-monopoly committee said in a statement on Thursday it had granted Azerbaijan’s Bakcell mobile operator permission to go ahead with a deal that may result in its acquisition of the Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator.

Bakcell has been granted permission to buy more than 50% of Netherlands firm Preludium B.V., via which Russian telecommunications firm MTS owns Vodafone Ukraine, Ukraine’s second-largest mobile operator, the statement said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jon Boyle)

