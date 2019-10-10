Russia's MTS says no firm agreements on Ukrainian unit sale

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Thursday it had no firm agreements on the possible sale of its Ukrainian unit, after a report said Azerbaijan’s Bakcell was seeking approval from the Ukrainian authorities to buy it.

“MTS is considering various possibilities for the development of its international business. However, there are no concrete agreements now,” MTS said, adding that submitting documents to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine was a necessary technical formality that did not indicate a deal.

Russian news agency Interfax reported on Thursday that Bakcell was seeking approval from Ukraine’s anti-monopoly authority to buy MTS’s unit, which operates under the Vodafone Ukraine brand.