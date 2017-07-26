FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge allows Russian bank to subpoena U.S. banking records
July 26, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 20 days ago

Judge allows Russian bank to subpoena U.S. banking records

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Russia's MTS Bank may subpoena the U.S. banking records of a former executive of bankrupt Russian airline Transaero as the bank tries to recover millions of dollars it loaned the airline, a federal judge in Miami ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres rejected arguments by a lawyer for Alexander Krinichanskiy, the airline's former executive director, that the subpoenas should be quashed because he is not a Florida resident subject to the court's jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uDl1pn

