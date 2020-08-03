Company News
August 3, 2020 / 6:23 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Aircraft engine maker MTU posts 73.9% drop in Q2 net income

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage changes for net, revenue, EBIT)

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Monday reported a 73.9% drop in second-quarter adjusted net income and a 30.2% fall in revenue citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 76.2% to 42.4 million euros ($49.90 million).

The company on Friday published a new forecast for 2020 calling for revenue of between 4 billion and 4.4 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8498 euros Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below