CORRECTED-Aircraft engine maker MTU posts 73.9% drop in Q2 net income

(Corrects percentage changes for net, revenue, EBIT)

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines on Monday reported a 73.9% drop in second-quarter adjusted net income and a 30.2% fall in revenue citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 76.2% to 42.4 million euros ($49.90 million).

The company on Friday published a new forecast for 2020 calling for revenue of between 4 billion and 4.4 billion euros.