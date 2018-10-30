FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala unaware of any legal action over 1MDB settlement

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala said on Tuesday it was neither aware of nor had been notified of a legal action challenging the outcome of arbitration in 2017 between Malaysian state fund 1MDB and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

“There remains in place a legally-binding settlement agreement that was agreed to by the arbitrating parties,” Mubadala, which Abu Dhabi merged with IPIC in January 2017, said in a statement.

Malaysia’s attorney general said on Tuesday the Asian nation would file a legal challenge to a 2017 consent award granted to IPIC in a debt dispute with scandal-hit state fund 1MDB.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Edmund Blair

