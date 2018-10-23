Abu Dhabi's Mubadala hires banks to arrange 10-year dollar bond

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state investment fund Mubadala Development Company has hired banks to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls ahead of a planned 10-year international bond sale, a document issued by one of the banks showed on Tuesday.

Rated Aa2 by Moody’s, AA by S&P, and AA by Fitch, Mubadala has mandated BNP Paribas and Citi as coordinators, alongside First Abu Dhabi Bank, NATIXIS and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers to arrange the calls, which will start on Oct. 24.

A Rule 144A/Reg S senior unsecured 10-year bond sale might follow, subject to market conditions, as well as a liability management exercise. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by David Evans)