DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala plans to raise $800 million through a 10-year bond issue, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed. Mubadala Development Company, the state investment fund, has set the final price guidance for the planned bond at 135-140 basis points over mid-swaps. The deal, expected to price later on Wednesday, received orders in excess of $1.5 billion, according to the document. (Reporting By Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tom Arnold)