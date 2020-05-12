Financials
May 12, 2020 / 8:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mubadala gets around $9.5 bln in orders for three-tranche bonds -sources

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala has received around $9.5 billion in combined orders for its planned three-tranche dollar bond, two sources said on Tuesday.

It gave an initial price guidance of around 250 basis points (bps) over midswaps for the six-year notes, around 275 bps over midswaps for the 10-year bonds and around 4.375% for the dual-listed 30-year Formosa bonds. Books are open and the deal is expected to close later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below