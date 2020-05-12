Mubadala gets around $9.5 bln in orders for three-tranche bonds -sources

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala has received around $9.5 billion in combined orders for its planned three-tranche dollar bond, two sources said on Tuesday.

It gave an initial price guidance of around 250 basis points (bps) over midswaps for the six-year notes, around 275 bps over midswaps for the 10-year bonds and around 4.375% for the dual-listed 30-year Formosa bonds. Books are open and the deal is expected to close later on Tuesday.