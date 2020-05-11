Mubadala hires banks for three-tranche bond issue -sources

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has hired banks for a potential three-tranche bond issue consisting of six and 10-year conventional bonds and 30-year dual-listed Formosa bonds, sources said on Monday.

Mubadala hired Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale to arrange investor calls on Monday, to be followed by the issuance, subject to market conditions.

Sources told Reuters last week that Mubadala could issue bonds as soon as this week.